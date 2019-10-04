Society Insurance has selected Guidewire InsurancePlatform to replace its current insurance systems and modernize the way it does business to help drive future growth

Image: Society Insurance selects Guidewire. Photo: Courtesy of Markus Spiske/Pixabay

Society Insurance, a multi-state commercial insurance provider specializing in the hospitality industry, and Guidewire Software, provider of the industry platform Property and Casualty (P&C) insurers rely upon, today announced that Society Insurance has selected Guidewire InsurancePlatform to replace its current insurance systems and modernize the way it does business to help drive future growth. The company will implement InsurancePlatform for all lines of business in the states where it operates. Guidewire PartnerConnect Consulting Premier member, PwC US, has been selected to lead the implementation project.

“I am excited about continuing to grow and invest in our company through Guidewire’s industry platform. Our agents, policyholders, and employees will see the benefits and ease of doing business with these intuitive and integrated systems,” said Rick Parks, president and chief executive officer, Society Insurance. “Guidewire’s vision and path forward will help guide us through our transformation and support our strong customer focus.”

“We began this journey about two and half years ago as we developed the action plan to support our corporate strategy. Along the way, we’ve made the investment in both time and people resources to select a partner that is focused exclusively on the P&C vertical and aligned with our culture and focus on customer experience, whether from the agent, policyholder, or employee perspective,” said Dina Schultz, senior vice president and chief operations officer, Society Insurance. “We are very excited to begin this business transformation journey with Guidewire as a business partner by our side.”

“We are honored that Society Insurance has entrusted us with its Guidewire InsurancePlatform implementations,” said Imran Ilyas, principal, PwC. “We are proud to provide support to better meet needs and expectations in a rapidly changing insurance marketplace.”

“We welcome Society Insurance to the Guidewire customer family and appreciate its recognition of the advantages our platform provides in running its business,” said Steve Sherry, chief sales officer, Guidewire Software. “We admire Society’s steadfast commitment to customer experience and look forward to helping optimize operations, enhance digital capabilities, and use data in new ways.”

Source: Company Press Release