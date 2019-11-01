http://smitherspurslow.com/news

Smithers Purslow purchase Byrom Clark Roberts. Photo: courtesy of Smithers Purslow.

As part of its continued success plan and carrying on the path of phenomenal growth over recent years, Smithers Purslow (SP) is delighted to announce its acquisition of its northern and Wales-based counterpart, Byrom Clark Roberts (BCR), increasing staff numbers to over 100 working from 10 locations across the UK.

SP’s core business is handling complex insurance claims and solving challenging construction/ property issues and legal disputes; BCR works outside the insurance sector offering similar services, including expert witness support and architectural consultancy.

SP director, Stephen Fraser comments: “BCR is the perfect fit for us – the firm is well-established in the north while we have a strong presence in the south and midlands – giving us a bigger UK footprint. We’ve known and worked with BCR for 20 years and the sectors they operate in complement our key areas of focus.”

“Our proven ability to manage and simplify complex building issues has enabled us to avoid the economic stalemate caused by Brexit uncertainty and consolidate what is already a thriving business, broadening the services and support we’re able to give clients.”

BCR director, Paul Vipond agrees: “Smithers Purslow is a growing multi-disciplinary company, similar to us, that shares our values of technical excellence, professionalism and integrity, and operates in comparable building consultancy fields. We bring to this newly-formed Group our expertise in architecture and forensic/expert witness work which will enable all engineers/surveyors to work across a broader range of clients, projects and disciplines.”

“Bringing the companies together extends our services to clients across the country, strengthening the Group’s national presence and reach.”

The new board comprises SP directors Andrew Bussey and Stephen Fraser and BCR directors Paul Vipond, Andrew Gooud and Shona Penfold.

It is a true pleasure to welcome such a like-minded, reputable company and one that shares our same core values, to the Smithers Purslow Group.

Source: Company Press Release