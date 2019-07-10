Skywatch.AI, a telematics-based insurance platform for commercial drones, has been launched in the UK.

Image: SkyWatch.AI now available in the UK. Photo: Courtesy of Florian Pircher/Pixabay.

Specialty insurance and reinsurance group Chaucer will underwrite SkyWatch.AI’s policies in the UK.

Offered by specialised mobility insurance provider VOOM, SkyWatch.AI will provide UK drone pilots with access to its platform that enables data analysis and active risk-reduction capabilities for users.

Leveraging Skywatch.AI, commercial drone pilots will be able to receive instant, flexible and affordable insurance, while reducing insurance rates by flying safer. The company claims that safe flyers can get discounts of up to 50%.

Drone pilots can also buy third-party liability insurance via its mobile application. The coverage plan can be either monthly or per-flight. Drone operators can buy one policy for an entire fleet of drones.

The drone insurance provider also said that its telemetry-based risk analysis platform will provide risk map to help pilots plan their flights, get real-time weather updates, to avoid potential hazards.

During flight, pilots can also use the in-app DJI compatible flight module to receive real-time safety alerts and post-flight analysis.

SkyWatch.AI will use its in-house ‘Safety Score’ analysis for each flight based on the pilot’s behaviour. The analysis could be used to set an industry benchmark for operators, the company claimed.

SkyWatch.AI co-founder Tomer Kashi said: “Drone pilots are innovators in the way they use technology and run their businesses- and they need flexible coverage they can control and adjust to reflect this.

“Our service currently covers thousands of drone pilots in the US. We’re proud to expand SkyWatch.AI to the UK and provide a solution that helps drone pilots fly safer while saving money on their future insurance policies.”

Chaucer aviation head Grant Halliwell said: “We provide innovative underwriting products and a first class service to our aviation clients and believe that our partnership with SkyWatch.AI will deliver this.

“The drone industry is fast growing and dynamic and UAV operators want insurance that responds to the unique set of risks that drones confront and SkyWatch.AI definitely does this.”