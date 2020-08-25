AF Group will be added to SIS Insure's platform to extend the reach of its general liability insurance products for general and commercial contractors

SIS Insure and AF Group to expand insurance for contractors. (Credit: MichaelGaida from Pixabay.)

Safebuilt Insurance Services (SIS Insure), a licensed wholesale insurance company, has joined forces with AF Group, a provider of advanced insurance solutions, to expand insurance offering for contractors.

SIS Insure is a subsidiary of Integrated Specialty Coverages (ISC), a general agency that provides underwriting, client service, and customer experience, and creates insurance products by leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) technology and data analytics.

AF Group is comprised of companies including Accident Fund Insurance Company of America, Accident Fund National Insurance Company, Accident Fund General Insurance Company, United Wisconsin Insurance Company, Third Coast Insurance Company or CompWest Insurance Company.

Under the partnership, AF Group will be added to SIS Insure’s platform, which is expected to extend the reach of its A-rated general liability insurance products for general and commercial contractors, through ISC’s AI-powered bot and rating and on-line policy management system.

ISC founder and chief executive officer Matt Grossberg said: “Having worked with AF Group over the last several years through our trucking and transportation business, Paramount General Agency, we are thrilled to expand our partnership to SIS Insure.

“AF Group is an AM Best A (Excellent) rated best-in-class insurance provider, and we look forward to expanding our ability to provide brokers and their construction clients with access to superior general liability insurance programmes.”

ISC acquired SIS Insure in 2019 to further expand its diverse suite of product offerings

Established in 2005, SIS Insure provides customised insurance programmes for the construction field and is a licensed programme manager in all 50 states in the US.

The company’s online platform is said to enable brokers in the construction field to quote and bind insurance for their clients within minutes by leveraging advanced AI technology and data analytics combined with enhanced user experience and distribution channel.

SIS Insure was acquired by ISC in 2019 to further expand its diverse suite of product offerings. ISC was established in in 2016, as a technology company that enables brokers to access the insurance programmes, by leveraging AI technology and analytics.

The company is engaged in providing insurance solutions for general liability and other customised insurance programmes for general and commercial contractors and retail businesses.