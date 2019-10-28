Geisenheimer Insurance, which was established in 1972, is said to provide all types of coverage across the US, Canada, Asia, South America, Caribbean, Europe, and Australia

Geisenheimer Insurance acquired by Seeman Holtz. Photo: courtesy of rawpixel from Pixabay.

Seeman Holtz Property & Casualty has acquired New Jersey-based GIA Insurance Agency (Geisenheimer Insurance Agency) for an undisclosed price.

Headquartered in Saddle Brook, Geisenheimer Insurance serves its clients with personal and commercial insurance solutions.

The company’s personal insurance products include auto insurance, home insurance, condo insurance, and motorcycle insurance. Its commercial insurance products include general liability, commercial auto, commercial building, and restaurant insurance.

Seeman Holtz executive vice president Eric Holtz said: “We are thrilled to have the Geisenheimer team join our family of companies.

“We are about building relationships – relationships with our team members, clients and communities. Geisenheimer exemplifies this philosophy.”

Geisenheimer Insurance has been headed by Alan Geisenheimer ever since it was established in 1972.

Seeman Holtz president Marshal Seeman said: “The Geisenheimer Insurance Agency is a key acquisition to expand our footprint in New York and New Jersey. Alan and his team have tremendous experience and long-term relationships with their clients.”

Seeman Holtz said that it will target independent agencies for geographic expansion and continued growth across the US. By acquiring Geisenheimer Insurance, Seeman Holtz expects to continue to reach new and existing clients by enabling them to safeguard their most important valuables with the right insurance and also the appropriate service for each of them.

The Seeman Holtz family of firms offer risk management, financial, and insurance advice to clients across the US.

In April 2019, the company acquired Wisconsin-based Schwarz Insurance Agency for an undisclosed price, in a move to consolidate its presence in the Midwest. Schwarz Insurance provides personal and commercial insurance, ranging from auto and life insurance to healthcare and disability.

Earlier in the year, Seeman Holtz acquired another Wisconsin-based personal and commercial insurance provider, called Prey Insurance Services.

In March 2019, the company acquired California-based Kaercher Campbell & Associates Insurance Brokerage. The acquired company provides personal and commercial insurance, ranging from auto and life insurance to retirement plans and disability.