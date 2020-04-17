Sedgwick can now take the disability, leave of absence and compliance services it has historically offered to the largest employers and extend that same level of expertise to employers with fewer cases or covered lives

Sedgwick expands absence management services for business organisations. (Credit: Pixabay/louisehoffmann83.)

Sedgwick has announced the expansion of the company’s disability and absence solutions for mid-size employers in the market.

Sedgwick can now take the disability, leave of absence and compliance services it has historically offered to the largest employers and extend that same level of expertise to employers with fewer cases or covered lives. The expanded service uses state-of-the-art technology, allowing Sedgwick clients to access one unified system and obtain all necessary information along the continuum of employee absence. This wealth of data enables employers to discover underlying reasons for excessive absenteeism and develop appropriate interventions, from wellness to organizational development.

“Expanding into a broader market will allow Sedgwick to bring our industry-leading disability and absence management services to so many more employers and employees,” said Darryl Hammann, president, workforce absence at Sedgwick. “At Sedgwick, one of the cornerstones of our culture is caring counts®, a philosophy that is reflected in every interaction with our clients and their employees. The expansion of these services not only allows employers to increase efficiency, but also helps care for affected employees by allowing them to get back to full health, work and productivity as quickly and safely as possible.”

This is more important now than ever, as employers face unique absence and disability management challenges during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic. Sedgwick’s experienced team assists employers of all types in simplifying disability and leave of absence. This includes guidance and tracking for compliance as federal, state and municipal leave laws change in response to COVID-19. It also provides a single point of contact and seamless process for the employee, treating them with compassion, maintaining consistency and offering a powerful digital experience.

