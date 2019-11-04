Upgrade and expansion builds on a 25 year strategic partnership that positions them for the future of insurance

Image: SECURA upgrades Majesco Policy for P&C. Photo: Courtesy of Boskampi/Pixabay.

Majesco, a global leader of cloud insurance software solutions for insurance business transformation, today announced that SECURA Insurance successfully upgraded to Version 10 of Majesco Policy for P&C, transferred all policies, and implemented additional lines of business. The expansion of additional lines of business includes commercial package, directors and officers (D&O), professional liability, employment practices liability (EPLI), business owner’s policy, target contractor, and commercial umbrella for 12 states. This follows the original implementation of commercial auto and workers’ compensation.

SECURA has been a customer and partner with Majesco for more than 25 years. They are a leading mutual property and casualty insurer based in Neenah, Wisconsin with a 119-year track record of success. As a service-focused, relationship-driven insurer, they focus on serving the continually changing needs and expectations of their independent agent partners and customers.

Commenting on this achievement, Steve Miller, Vice President – Commercial Lines, said “SECURA is transforming its business to take advantage of the market growth in commercial lines. The upgrade and expansion of Majesco Policy for P&C provides us with a modern core platform as our foundation for growth. Majesco’s deep experience and capabilities for commercial lines business, along with their pre-configured products with ISO content, have contributed significantly to this success. We look forward to a continued strategic partnership with Majesco as we move forward to a new era of insurance.”

Regarding the capabilities and partnership, Todd Thiel, Vice President – Information Technology, stated “We’ve partnered closely with Majesco on their new microservices and APIs in Version 10, and have integrated them successfully with our agent facing portal. Majesco has also been a strong partner in enabling our own internal development team to configure new products and enhancements using Majesco Policy for P&C toolsets. This empowered team will play a key role in our continued commercial lines growth at SECURA.”

“We are thrilled on SECURA’s upgrade and expansion and congratulate them on this achievement,” commented Ed Ossie, COO for Majesco. “As a frequent industry award winner and a Ward’s top performer, SECURA exemplifies a forward-thinking insurer who is leveraging technology to reshape and strengthen their business for the future. We are humbled by their 25 years of trust and confidence in Majesco and look forward to supporting them as we partner together in reshaping the future of insurance.”

Source: Company Press Release