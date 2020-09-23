SBLI and Afficiency announce a strategic partnership and the release of two new simplified issue term life insurance products – a retail and a worksite version – that allow consumers to easily purchase life insurance online.

These products offer coverage of up to $1,000,000 and are being made available to select distributors. They provide a 100% digital experience with no medical exam, phone calls, or offline appointments required to implement coverage, with a decision in minutes.

“This strategic partnership supports SBLI’s continued commitment to build diversification in both the product and distribution areas,” said Denis Clifford, Senior Vice President, Distribution. “The addition of these completely digital and in-session decision products opens up new growth markets for us. The SBLI experience of working with the Afficiency team has been excellent, and we are excited to bring these products to market via limited distribution partners, based on their ability to align on risk selection and to provide innovative consumer purchase experiences.”

”We are very excited about our partnership with SBLI,” said Mark Scafaro, CEO and co-founder of Afficiency. “Together we are able to accelerate product innovation and leverage a best-in-class underwriting and product delivery platform to serve the many distributors that are partnering with Afficiency to access life insurance products via an API.”