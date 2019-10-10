Say Insurance is looking to expand its business and is leveraging Medallia to understand the experience their customers have on the website and with the call center in order to drive improvements that will generate new business and company growth

Image: Say Insurance selects Medallia. Photo: Courtesy of Capri23auto/Pixabay

Medallia, the global leader in experience management, today announced that Say Insurance, a brand of Shelter Insurance focused on property and casualty, has selected Medallia to optimize the experiences they deliver in digital and call center channels.

“Our customers are the lifeblood of our business and leveraging technology to continuously elevate the experience we deliver to our customers is imperative to meeting our growth plans,” said Marc Deiter, director for Say Insurance.

“Digital transformation is here and customer experience is no longer a luxury, but a necessity. We believe every company needs a customer experience platform and we are delighted Say Insurance has selected Medallia as its partner,” said Leslie Stretch, chief executive officer of Medallia

Source: Company Press Release