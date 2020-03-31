The joint solution from Sapiens and Splice Software provide clients quick-time-to-market communication solutions

Image: Sapiens partners with Splice Software. (Credit: Pixabay/Thomas Ulrich.)

Sapiens International, an insurance software solutions provider, has partnered with Splice Software to provide improved customer communication solutions for insurers.

Splice Software (Splice) is an insurtech that specialises in big and small data and voice technologies to provide multi-pronged approach to customer communications for insurers.

The company’s technology enables insurance agent and personnel to answer client requests in real time, that have been initiated through text message, web chat, social apps and/or home assistant devices such as Amazon Echo or Google Home.

Splice’s solutions also allows insurers to capture and manage their customers’ permission and preferences, enabling them to personalise, test and measure their messages.

In addition, they enable insurers to engage in proactive communications across the customer lifecycle to make the experience as human as possible.

Sapiens, Splice Software partnership to streamline billing claims for enhanced customer experience

The partnership between the two insurtechs is aimed at streamlining billing claims, marketing and customer experience communications solutions to insurers that have been automated Sapiens property & casualty and life, pension & annuities platforms.

Sapiens digital business development expert Ori Sarid said: “This partnership will empower Sapiens’ clients to improve the timeliness, relevance and trust associated with their communication efforts.

“The Sapiens-SPLICE partnership makes it simple for clients to get set up and see significant results within 90 days.”

The joint solution will provide clients with quick-time-to-market communication solutions that decrease the time and cost associated with claims process, increase the speed of payments on overdue accounts, decrease inbound call volumes, and enhance the overall experience for customers.

Splice Software president and CEO Tara Kelly said: “Sapiens is a natural partner for SPLICE, because we share a commitment to enabling digital transformation and to exceeding our clients’ expectations.

“We are pleased to partner with Sapiens to offer inbound, outbound and two-way solutions in North America, Europe and South Africa.”