The latest version of CoreSuite is available for clients across North America, EMEA and APAC regions, offering the cloud-native architecture

Sapiens launches new version of CoreSuite. (Credit: Pixabay/Nattanan Kanchanaprat)

Sapiens, a software solutions provider for the insurance industry, has launched an upgraded version of its CoreSuite for Life & Annuities for North American customers and CoreSuite for Life & Pension for EMEA and APAC regions.

Called Version 9, the new CoreSuite is a SmartSuite solution with a library of pre-configured products and processes. It includes four new smart packs that reduce the time to market for a product launch.

All the smart packs have been fully configured and are fully documented inside the interactive software, rather than in static documents.

The SmartSuite solution is claimed to include an advanced testing framework with more than 5,000 automated test cases to ensure faster go to market for customers.

It also has an improved configuration tool that enables business users to independently create and customise products, where no coding is needed, speeding up the process of a new product launch or product updates.

The company said that the upgraded solution can help accelerate launches for life insurance providers with streamlined and simplified business processes and available, open architecture.

Sapiens CoreSuite supports full cloud deployment

The new version offers one-click, cloud-native architecture that supports full cloud deployment on pods via dockers for quick and easy container provisioning, networking, load balancing, security and scaling.

A new microservice of Excel as a service (EaaS) has been added to the upgraded version. The service enables calculations on live integrated excel sheets, without the need for compilation.

Sapiens president and CEO Roni Al-Dor said: “The Sapiens team has again proven its commitment to meeting market needs and strengthening our core offerings.

“We continue to invest in our product portfolio and collaborate with customers to bring innovation that will empower Sapiens’ customers.”

Through cloud-native architecture, DevOps have been improved for deployment and monitoring.

Dashboards and reports across all policy lifecycle elements have been improved, with support from Sapiens Intelligence analytics tool.

Performance benchmarks have been given for managing large-scale group transactions, ensure that bulk transactions do not negatively impact performance.

The new Core Suite supports multiple lines of business for individual and group life, annuities, investments and medical products, onto a single, end-to-end system.

It also offers a 360-degree view of the customer from policy administration system, across all distribution channels and communication streams.