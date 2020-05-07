Dilley will join RSA from The Ardonagh Group in July, replacing Adrian Sweeney
Dilley has more than three decades of experience in the insurance industry, starting his career in 1988 at MHK Insurance Brokers. Dilley joined The Ardonagh Group in 2017 as CEO of Towergate Underwriting (now Geo Underwriting) and most recently has been instrumental in the creation of the Group’s placement unit Ardonagh Portfolio Solutions. Dilley has also served as CUO of both Arch Europe and Canopius (UK) Managing Agents. The appointment is subject to regulatory approval.
Scott Egan, UK&I CEO, said: “RSA has a proud underwriting heritage and we are delighted to welcome someone with Paul’s experience and sector knowledge to our ranks as CUO. I’d also like thank Adrian for his excellent service in his role. Everyone at RSA wishes Adrian and his family the best as they embark on an exciting new chapter.”
Sweeney will work with Dilley as part of a handover process, leaving his role once a transition is complete.
