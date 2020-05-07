Sweeney, meanwhile, joined RSA as CUO for the UK and International business in September 2018. Sweeney spent the majority of his pre-RSA career working across Zurich’s international businesses in senior underwriting and operations roles, latterly as the CUO for Zurich’s commercial businesses globally.

Scott Egan, UK&I CEO, said: “RSA has a proud underwriting heritage and we are delighted to welcome someone with Paul’s experience and sector knowledge to our ranks as CUO. I’d also like thank Adrian for his excellent service in his role. Everyone at RSA wishes Adrian and his family the best as they embark on an exciting new chapter.”

Sweeney will work with Dilley as part of a handover process, leaving his role once a transition is complete.