The partnership with Roanoke will help battleface to launch its travel insurance products in the US

battleface to launch travel insurance in US. (Credit: Pixabay/Rudy and Peter Skitterians.)

Munich Re Specialty Group North America’s subsidiary Roanoke Travel Insurance has partnered with battleface, a travel insurance startup, to begin sale of products in the US.

Founded in 2012, battleface is a UK-based insurtech start-up offering travel insurance products and assistance to modern travellers who do not want to be part of the industry standard of ‘one size fits all’ concept.

The insurtech start-up claims to be offering an application programming interface-(API) driven platform, supported by a network of 24/7 assistance coordinators, medical providers and on-the-ground field agents, offering emergency claims, medical and travel assistance services globally.

Battleface CEO Sasha Gainullin said: “battleface is proud to offer products that meet the needs of US travellers who face challenging situations in equally-challenging destinations. With battleface, our customers can rely on the fact that their travel insurance is as tough as they are.”

Battleface aims to serve the under-served market of adventure travel in the US

Through the partnership Roanoke Travel Insurance, battleface will offer its products and services to US residents in an under-served yet growing market of adventure travel. The start-up will offer a valuable partnership to speciality travel agencies, operators and advisors offering custom-built products for explorers, adventurers and more.

Roanoke Travel Insurance Division vice president Lisa Conway said: “Battleface has the technology, expertise and infrastructure in place for when the world reopens its doors. Adding in Roanoke’s travel insurance capabilities for US customers, this is a fantastic opportunity and we are excited to be working with them.”

In March, battleface partnered with adventure and action sports events website RadSeason.com. The partnership will help Rad Season to develop its ability to provide an all-inclusive package plan for travellers seeking adventure.

RadSeason’s website features a landing page that allows users to quickly and easily receive travel insurance quotes within minutes.

Battleface will offer an on-the-ground emergency support system that can be downloaded on to mobile devices and the coverage includes emergency medical treatment, crisis response, trip cancellation, lost baggage, theft along with evacuation and accidents with 24/7 assistance and claims services.