Image: RLI partners with Gridiron Insurance Underwriters. Photo: Courtesy of IndypendenZ/FreeDigitalPhotos.net

RLI announced today a partnership with Gridiron Insurance Underwriters to offer RLI’s excess liability binding authority insurance through Easy Excess, Gridiron’s dedicated online wholesale excess liability portal.

The Easy Excess platform allows appointed producers to quote, bind and issue excess liability policies designed for small commercial businesses in real time. Easy Excess liability coverage is available to 400 business classes and can be attached over General Liability, Liquor, Auto and Employers Liability. Policies will be underwritten by Mt. Hawley Insurance, a surplus lines subsidiary of RLI Insurance Company that is A+ (Superior) rated by A.M. Best. Easy Excess replaces Mt. Hawley’s existing eXS product.

“This partnership will give customers the same great coverage and service they have come to expect from RLI with the added benefit of Gridiron’s technology,” said Dennis Drees, RLI Vice President, Casualty Brokerage.

Coverage is available on a non-admitted basis in all states, except New York. For access to Gridiron’s Easy Excess portal, contact Timm Miller, Gridiron Program Manager.

Source: Company Press Release