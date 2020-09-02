The acquisition of Secure Benefits Alliance ensures agent success and growth through industry-leading technology and support

Ritter Insurance Marketing acquires Maryland-based insurance agency. (Credit: Ritter Insurance Marketing.)

Ritter Insurance Marketing, a national leader in Medicare insurance contracts and sales, has announced the purchase of Secure Benefits Alliance (SBA), a Maryland-based health and life benefits agency. In order to expand and strengthen Ritter’s growing footprint, this deal will bring SBA agents into the Ritter fold, providing them with cutting-edge technology and support through Ritter’s service platform.

This new acquisition solidifies Ritter’s insurance distribution network in the Maryland market. This deal will help to expand Ritter’s service to agents and clients in a target region as well as provide agents who were in SBA’s hierarchy with more successful and effective ways of doing business.

“I’ve known Jake and Shelly McGeoy for many years, and I’m very excited to welcome them to the Ritter family,” said Craig Ritter, President of Ritter Insurance Marketing. “Secure Benefits Alliance (SBA) will bring new skills and knowledge to us, along with long-standing agent relationships and strong carrier relationships. They are well positioned in the Maryland, Delaware, and Washington D.C. markets, which we believe are poised for tremendous growth for many years. Our marketing, administration, and technology will allow SBA’s current and future agents to become more productive as we integrate our companies to deliver unmatched agent support.”

Equipping agents with everything they need to be more successful in serving their clients was the key factor for SBA cofounder Jake McGeoy and his partners.

“The real point of attraction for us to become a part of Ritter was the established technology,” McGeoy said. “The capability to do electronic enrollments through Medicareful is beyond anything else we’ve seen from any other upline. Being able to leverage all of Ritter’s personnel resources and technology, and the reputation that Craig and the organization have, was 100 percent crucial.”

Under the terms of the acquisition, McGeoy, along with his wife and business partner, Shelly, will continue in new positions within Ritter’s organization. SBA’s call center will still offer their current capabilities and support, as Shelly will continue managing all telesales operations. Jake will remain as the first point of contact, helping agents sell to their fullest potential.

