Risk Strategies, an insurance brokerage and risk management firm based in Boston, Massachusetts, has acquired Dash & Love, a Pennsylvania-based insurance brokerage firm, for an undisclosed amount.

Founded in 1930, Dash & Love is a family-owned specialty retail insurance brokerage offering insurance placement and risk management advice to organisations and high net-worth individuals and families across Pennsylvania and the tri-state area.

In its commercial lines business, the firm has gained a reputation as a provider of specialised risk management services to community associations, ranging from luxury high-rises in Philadelphia to sprawling suburban properties.

Furthermore, Dash & Love is also claimed to be a national-level expert in the consumer financial services industry. Its reputation in service and expertise in risk management is evident from the thriving practice in personal lines, helping high net-worth individuals and families associated with the firm’s work in its commercial lines.

Risk Strategies CEO John Mina said: “Risk Strategies rapid growth and success has been possible largely because we have remained committed to selecting firms that best match our collaborative culture and expertise-driven approach. Dash & Love’s longevity and success has been grounded in a similar philosophy.”

Dash & Love has been run by four generations of the Dash family

Since its establishment, four generations of the family have worked at Dash & Love. At present, Ken and Larry Dash manage the firm’s commercial insurance division, and Steve Dash oversees the life, health and financial services practice.

Susan Dash leads the personal lines insurance division. Evan Dash, representing the fourth generation of the Dash family, is helping to grow the commercial lines business and is an integral part of the management team.

Dash & Love president Ken Dash said: “For 90 years, Dash & Love has built its business and reputation by delivering tailored risk management programs, innovative insurance products and personal claims handling services that made a material difference for our clients.

“Becoming part of Risk Strategies will ensure that we perpetuate, grow our business, and even better assist our clients in a way that stays true to our principles.”

Last month, Risk Strategies acquired Bedrick-Kaitz Agency, a firm focused on helping high net-worth individuals and businesses throughout the country protect their assets, for an undisclosed amount.