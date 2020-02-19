Headquartered in Arlington, UNIRISC caters to corporate personnel and private individuals moving within the US and also outside the country

UNIRISC acquired by Risk Strategies. (Credit: Pixabay/Tumisu)

Risk Strategies has acquired UNIRISC, a Virginia-based relocation insurance and risk management company, for an undisclosed price.

According to the US insurance brokerage firm, the acquisition adds new capability to its footprint in the Washington D.C. region.

Headquartered in Arlington, UNIRISC caters to corporate personnel and private individuals moving within the US and also outside the country.

The relocation insurer was established in 1972. Its clients include a range of companies across the automotive, technology, financial, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, insurance, service, communications, and relocation industries.

UNIRISC’s specialised programmes are offered through relocation management firms, employers, movers, and forwarders across the world, and also on a direct individual basis. The claims services and bespoke relocation assistance offered by the company are said to mitigate the risk and complexity involved in relocation.

The company claims that all of its relocation insurance services are customised to address the individual requirements of its clients.

UNIRISC CEO comments on joining Risk Strategies

UNIRISC president and CEO Ken McClinton said: “Risk Strategies’ approach, leading with specialized knowledge and technical expertise, is a natural fit for us and will be a great operation to help us amplify and multiply the specialty capabilities, knowledge and partnerships we’ve built up over decades.”

UNIRISC’s business is organised into two divisions – insurance brokerage and third-party administrator. Its brokerage team is engaged in customising coverage for vacant homes, household goods, and others on a worldwide basis.

The third-party administrator unit of the relocation insurer uses technology to manage and optimise the claims process for self-insured relocation clients.

Risk Strategies CEO John Mina said: “As a firm focused on providing clients with truly specialized expertise, we saw adding UNIRISC’s unique capabilities to the Risk Strategies arsenal as a big win for our clients and business.

“They’ve built a national operation that can quickly mesh with our operations to deliver real value.”

Earlier this month, Risk Strategies acquired Transport Risk Management, a Colorado-based provider of aviation-related insurance and risk management.