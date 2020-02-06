The acquisition adds aviation specialty capability and Colorado presence

Risk Strategies acquires Colorado-based aviation insurance firm. (Credit: Pixabay/ThePixelman.)

Risk Strategies, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has acquired Transport Risk Management, Inc. (Transport Risk), a leading national specialist in aviation-related insurance and risk management. Terms of the deal were not made public.

Located just outside of Denver in Conifer, Colorado, Transport Risk was founded in 2003 by its current president, Terry Miller. The firm’s specialists help its 1,000-plus clients understand and mitigate every area of potential loss pertaining to aviation, aerospace and aircraft operations and activities.

“Risk Strategies’ success is built on specialty expertise and the value it delivers to clients facing complex risks,” said John Mina, Risk Strategies’ CEO. “Terry and the firm he has built is a dead-on fit for our business, and their focus is an area in which we’re seeing an increased need.”

Terry Miller has been an underwriter and broker in the aviation insurance industry for over 20 years. He is a graduate of Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University (ERAU), with a Bachelor of Science in Professional Aeronautics; Aviation Business Administration and Aviation Safety. Prior to attending ERAU, Miller served as a member of the United States Marine Corps, specializing in signals intelligence as an electronic warfare technician.

“We were looking for a way to broaden our capabilities without compromising the specialist knowledge and expertise that our growing client base demands,” said Miller. “Becoming part of Risk Strategies was the perfect way to achieve this goal and ensure we could continue to grow our business in a way that worked best for our clients.”

Transport Risk’s offerings span multiple industries and needs, from manned commercial and industrial aid aircraft to non-owned aviation, aircraft and personal liability, and unmanned aerial system and drone coverages. Transport Risk counts a number of top film and entertainment companies among its client base and has a long-standing relationship with Risk Strategies’ entertainment and media specialty division, Dewitt Stern.

The acquisition of Transport Risk also brings wholesale capabilities as the firm has managing general agent authority with a major international carrier for its specialty drone program. This capability is a great fit with Risk Strategies’ recently launched specialty wholesale division, One80 Intermediaries.