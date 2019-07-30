Reiff & Associates offers customized risk management and insurance solutions for theater, television, film and media production, staging and rigging, live music, and special events.

Risk Strategies, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced it has acquired Reiff & Associates, a full service brokerage firm focused on risk and insurance for companies in the entertainment industry. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1983 and based in New York City, Reiff & Associates provides customized risk management and insurance solutions for theater, television, film and media production, staging and rigging, live music, and special events. Notable recent client productions include musicals Hamilton and Hello Dolly, as well as the film productions of “Black Swan,” “Precious,” “The Wrestler,” and “Lost in Translation.”

“Reiff & Associates has a fantastic reputation for both innovation and high-touch customer service,” said Mike Christian, Risk Strategies’ Chief Executive Officer. “We are extremely excited about the strength of skill and knowledge this will bring to our efforts in expanding our entertainment and media practice.”

Initially focused on advising independent films and television producers, Reiff & Associates has expanded to serve larger producers as well as firms involved with music, concert and entertainment support businesses. Its executive staff has more than 50 years of collective experience in entertainment, media and arts insurance.

“We’ve built our firm by providing specialty expertise focused on very unique industries,” said Dennis Reiff, Managing Director, Reiff & Associates. “Risk Strategies understands the value of our unique expertise. For us, the ability to scale our business by becoming part of a company with an understanding of the resources we bring made all the sense.”

The addition of Reiff & Associates will further strengthen Risk Strategies’ expertise in the entertainment space, while adding significant expertise in other areas such as music, staging and rigging and special events.

Source: Company Press Release