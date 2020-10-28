Acquisition grows Southeast US presence and national employee benefits practice

Risk Strategies acquires LaRocca & Associates. (Credit: Gerd Altmann from Pixabay)

Risk Strategies, a privately held, rapidly growing national insurance brokerage and risk management firm, today announced that it has acquired LaRocca & Associates, Inc., a specialty brokerage with deep expertise in health and welfare benefits across several industries. Terms of the deal were undisclosed.

Established in 1980, LaRocca & Associates has been an innovator, leader, problem solver and trusted business partner with a focus on employee benefits and property and casualty (P&C). LaRocca & Associates will bring additional strength and local expertise to Risk Strategies’ national employee benefits practice. They have offices in Miami and Fort Lauderdale, Florida, as well as Atlanta, Georgia, further solidifying Risk Strategies’ presence and capabilities in the Southeast.

“The acquisition of LaRocca & Associates represents a great addition to our national employee benefits practice and to our company as a whole,” said John Greenbaum, National Employee Benefits Practice Leader at Risk Strategies. “They bring deep expertise and talent in helping clients successfully navigate the ever-changing benefits market and broad experience in key shared industries.”

LaRocca & Associates’ clients include businesses in a wide variety of industries, from manufacturing to service and hospitality, educational facilities, and municipalities and non-profit organizations. LaRocca & Associates also brings a highly experienced team of health care industry practitioners, an industry sector where Risk Strategies has one of the largest P&C health care practices in the country.

“Joining Risk Strategies will immediately benefit our clients – as we will have access to a national platform of products, services and business expertise across specialty practices and industries,” said Joe LaRocca. “It also is a win-win for our valued employees. Risk Strategies is a growing, expanding company, and I’m excited for the combined strengths of our operations and the new opportunities for professional growth.”

In addition to developing comprehensive, effective and affordable employee benefits programs, LaRocca & Associates also assists clients with compliance administration, technology consulting, employee education, analytics and benchmarking, human resource assistance, human capital management consulting, and health and wellness strategies.

Source: Company Press Release