Risk Strategies offers risk management advice, insurance and reinsurance for property and casualty, health care and employee benefits risks

Risk Strategies Acquires McCamon Hunt Insurance Agency. (Credit: Adam Radosavljevic from Pixabay.)

Risk Strategies, a privately held insurance brokerage and risk management firm, has acquired Ohio-based health insurance agency McCamon Hunt Insurance Agency, for an undisclosed amount.

Established in 1996, McCamon Hunt is a full-service independent insurance agency that offers group health, commercial package, life insurance and personal lines, and has a client base for various product lines.

The company offers insurance services for its client-base that includes contractors, distributors, real estate and engineering firms, through its employees with around two decades of experience.

McCamon Hunt president Stan McCamon said: “Our longevity, both as an agency and with our client accounts, has been built through a focus on expert, individualized consultation and service. When looking for a partner to help broaden and scale our business, we saw Risk Strategies as a natural fit given their focus on specialization and technical expertise across practices.”

Through the acquisition of McCamon Hunt, Risk Strategies is expected to further strengthen its footprint in Ohio.

Established in 1997, the company offers risk management advice along with insurance and reinsurance placement for property and casualty, health care and employee benefits risks to commercial companies, non-profits, public entities and individuals.

It serves all major insurance markets, through its offices located in Boston, New York City, Chicago, Minneapolis, Miami, Atlanta, Houston, Dallas, Nashville, Los Angeles and San Francisco.

Risk Strategies has established its transportation practice in 2017, with the purchase of Brightstone Insurance Services, a specialist in courier, warehouse and logistics. It has added employee benefits practice in 2018, with the acquisition of Benefits Network Insurance Agency (BNIA).

Risk Strategies CEO John Mina said: “The current business and insurance market environment underscores the need for expert consultation in risk and liability management. We saw in McCamon Hunt an opportunity to partner with a team that has built outstanding success upon its skills and the trust it has engendered in its clients.”