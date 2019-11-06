S.T. Good Insurance offers commercial insurance, home and auto insurance, marine insurance, life insurance, aviation insurance and group health insurance products to middle-market clients

Image: Relation Insurance acquires Newark-based broker. Photo: Courtesy of Adam Radosavljevic/Pixabay.

Relation Insurance Services, a California-based insurance brokerage firm, has acquired S.T. Good Insurance, for an undisclosed amount.

Based in Delaware, S.T. Good Insurance has been offering commercial insurance, home and auto insurance, marine insurance, life insurance, aviation insurance and group health insurance products to middle-market clients for more than four decades. It also serves its customers in the Tri-State area.

S.T. Good Insurance president Jeffrey Good said: “Becoming a Relation company marks another important step forward in our commitment to continually finding ways to deliver for our clients.

“Combining our strong local relationships with Relation’s national resources and specialty services will significantly strengthen our offerings and expand our capabilities.”

S.T. Good Insurance’s employees will continue operating from its existing location in Newark, Delaware.

Some of the insurance providers for the Newark-based agency include The Hartford, Liberty Mutual, Penn National Insurance, Selective Insurance Company, Hartford Mutual Insurance Companies, Utica National Insurance Group, CNA Insurance Companies, etc.

The deal is expected to deepen Relation Insurance’s national footprint

The deal marks Relation Insurance’s first acquisition in the region and fifth this year as the company continues to broaden its speciality service offerings. It is also expected to expand the company’s national footprint.

Relation Insurance Services CEO Joe Tatum said: “Under Jeff’s leadership, the team at S.T. Good has earned an impressive reputation in Delaware and the surrounding region as a client-centric, trusted insurance agency that puts the needs of the families and businesses it serves first.

“We are thrilled to have Jeff and his team join the Relation family as they will bolster our team with their specialized industry knowledge and strong networks. We couldn’t ask for a better partner to help expand our reach into a new geographic region as we continue to grow in 2019 and beyond.”

In October this year, Relation Insurance has acquired Premier Consulting Partners, a private insurance brokerage based in Tulsa, Oklahoma. Established in 2014, the brokerage offers 360° strategic solutions in, among other things, employee benefits, property and casualty, risk management, and human resource services.