Relation Insurance Services (“Relation”), one of the largest and fastest-growing national insurance agencies, has announced that it has acquired the assets of SK Carney Insurance Inc. (“SK Carney”). Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. The owner, Saundra Carney, was previously part of Nationwide Mutual Insurance Company’s exclusive distribution model and will join Relation’s Main Street/small commercial division, Relation Select.

Located in North Carolina, SK Carney provides commercial and personal lines insurance solutions from multiple locations throughout the state. This announcement follows Relation’s recent acquisition of Michael Glick Agency, Inc. and the formation of Relation Select to be a platform for agencies that focus on Main Street/small commercial and personal lines business.

Relation was formed in 2007 and is one of the nation’s leading independent insurance agencies.