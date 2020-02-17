Continued expansion of Relation’s P&C platform

Relation Insurance announces acquisition of contract surety specialist Pope and Young Bonding. (Credit: Pete Linforth from Pixabay)

Relation Insurance Services (“Relation”), a privately owned insurance brokerage that offers property and casualty, risk management, employee benefits, and TPA-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States, announced today it has acquired Pope & Young Bonding (“Pope & Young”), a privately owned and operated employee surety firm in Clovis, California. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Pope & Young has established itself as a premier surety firm in Clovis. The company specializes in contract, license and permit, court, and fidelity bonds. The acquisition expands Relation’s product offering and capabilities in California. The acquisition continues to deepen Relation’s specialty service offerings, broaden its national footprint, and continue its steady growth trajectory.

“We are excited to welcome Pope & Young Bonding to the Relation family,” said Joe Tatum, CEO of Relation. “This acquisition brings new products and capabilities to our California clients, and we are excited to have Dennis Pope and Debbie Young join the Relation family.”

“We are excited to partner with Relation,” said Dennis Pope. “Combining our surety services with Relation’s suite of products will help us continue to deliver superior service and positions us for continued growth.”

Relation was formed in 2007 and is one of the nation’s leading independent insurance agencies.

Source: Company Press Release