Image: Relation Insurance Services CEO Joe Tatum. Photo: Courtesy of Relation Insurance, Inc.

Relation Insurance Services, a privately owned insurance brokerage that offers property and casualty, risk management, employee benefits, and TPA-consulting services through its family of brands across the United States, announced today it has acquired Premier Consulting Partners (Premier), a privately owned insurance brokerage based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Founded in 2014 by CEO Russell Brown, Premier offers 360° strategic solutions in, among other things, employee benefits, property and casualty, risk management, and human resource services.

This acquisition further expands Relation’s national footprint and is its first acquisition in Oklahoma. Premier has approximately 40 employees based in the Tulsa area. Under Brown’s leadership, Premier will spearhead Relation’s expansion into the central U.S. region, leveraging Premier’s platform and experienced team to support that effort.

“Premier brings a strong track record of growth, specialized experience, and a dynamic leadership team, who will be the driving force in creating a new hub for Relation in the region. We are excited to expand our footprint into Oklahoma and to partner with Premier to extend services to families and businesses in the Tulsa area and surrounding markets,” said Joe Tatum, CEO of Relation Insurance Services. “We are thrilled the Premier team will be joining the Relation family.”

“The underpinning of our success has been finding excellent people in the business who bring intelligence, deep industry experience, and fun to serving our clients,” said Russell Brown, CEO of Premier. “This philosophy has shaped our culture and fueled our success, and we saw deep alignment with Relation, as well as a shared desire for expansion. We look forward to leveraging Relation’s specialized services to fuel growth and augment the great services we already offer to our clients.”

The acquisition of Premier is Relation’s fourth this year, as the company moves to continue deepening its specialty service offerings, broadening its national footprint, and continuing its steady trajectory of organic and inorganic growth.

Source: Company Press Release