Rachel Conran has been appointed as the new permanent CEO of RSA Luxembourg, subject to regulatory approval.

Rachel has been the interim CEO since August 2019 and joined RSA earlier this year as chief underwriting officer for global risk solutions (GRS). Rachel previously served as chief underwriting officer and CEO of SCOR’s Global Insurance Business; and CUO and global head of property of Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty.

RSA’s Luxembourg office is RSA’s hub for European business, serving both European Union-based customers and UK customers with European interests. The office was established in September 2018.

Rachel’s permanent appointment follows the merger of RSA’s commercial risk solutions and global risk solutions businesses to create a single business unit, RSA Commercial Lines.

As part of the changes, Rachel will report to UK & International chief executive Scott Egan and will become a member of the UK&I executive committee. Rachel and her team will focus on European risks while the newly unified RSA Commercial Lines will focus on UK broker and London market risks.

Of the appointment, Scott Egan said:

“As we continue to shape our UK and International business, I’m delighted to have Rachel leading our European team on a permanent basis. Rachel brings strong leadership experience and underwriting skills and, under her stewardship, we can go from strength to strength on the continent.”

Rachel Conran added:

“I’m delighted to be taking on the role of RSA Luxembourg CEO on a permanent basis. I’ve had the chance to get the lie of the land and learn about the business over the past two months and I am relishing the challenge ahead.”

