Matthew Schofield will lead the newly formed team as Managing Director

Image: Matthew Schofield, Managing Director MGU, Q Underwriting. Photo: courtesy of Q Underwriting Services.

Q Underwriting Services Ltd (‘Q Underwriting’), continues to develop with the formation of an MGU (Managing General Underwriter) to develop and improve binder management and delegated authority capacity.

Matthew Schofield will lead the newly formed team as Managing Director (MGU). Schofield joins from UK General Insurance Group, where he was Chief Commercial Officer.

Prior to that he has held senior technical appointments across private clients, construction and other business during a thirty-year career with Zurich Insurance Company Limited.

Bernard Mageean, CEO of Q Underwriting, commented: “I’m very excited to announce the launch of Q Underwriting’s new MGU, which reflects our commitment and dedication to insurer partners. At the same time, I am very pleased that we have been able to attract such a high calibre colleague in Matthew Schofield to lead the team. His experience will further strengthen our technical and analytical ability and help us to continue to deliver profitable arrangements with our capacity providers.”

In his new role, Matthew will manage binding authorities for Q Underwriting as well as across PIB Group, ensuring strong governance and oversight. An early focus will be to rationalise existing agreements into a more focussed portfolio, whilst securing new capacity to drive product growth and developing relationships with already committed Insurer partners.

Matthew Schofield commented: “I’m delighted to be joining Q Underwriting at such an early stage in its development. The ambition is clear and I’m looking forward to working in a growing and dynamic business.”

Since its formation at the start of the year, Q Underwriting has established itself quickly in the market. The new legal and regulated entity launched to unite specialist underwriting brands within PIB Group (TFP Schemes, Thistle Underwriting Services, aQmen Underwriting Services), and soon after unveiled that its new Q Property Underwriting Services team had opened for business.

To support the business as it continues to evolve, the Q Underwriting leadership team has also seen some changes. Stuart Webb, who is currently Operations Director will become Managing Director (MGA), with a focus on business development and servicing brokers. Meanwhile, Nenesko Williams who is currently Head of Finance, will take on additional responsibilities for premises and infrastructure, assuming the role of Head of Finance and Operations.

Q Underwriting offers over 25 specialist commercial products through one common TOBA, writing in excess of £90m of premium.

Source: Company Press Release