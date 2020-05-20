In addition to Corvus, ProWriter's Cyber IQ platform allows brokers and agents to instantly compare cyber quotes from Axis, Chubb, Hiscox, Tokio Marine HCC, CFC, At-Bay, and Coalition

ProWriters adds Corvus to their Cyber IQ platform. (Credit: ProWriters Insurance Services, LLC )

ProWriters dba ProWriters Insurance Services has announced that it has added Corvus to their Cyber IQ platform.

ProWriters CEO Brian Thornton commented, “We are excited to be adding Corvus to our Cyber IQ platform. They bring a smart data driven approach to cyber underwriting with a robust coverage offering. This fits right in line with our goal of offering the best products and options to our agents and brokers.”

“We’re excited to join the ProWriters Cyber IQ platform and look forward to empowering more agents and brokers with the customized, data-driven tools we deliver with every Smart Cyber Insurance quote — in addition to offering broad, competitive coverage for cyber risks,” says Gerritt Graham, Chief Commercial Officer at Corvus.

In addition to Corvus, ProWriter’s Cyber IQ platform allows brokers and agents to instantly compare cyber quotes from Axis, Chubb, Hiscox, Tokio Marine HCC, CFC, At-Bay, and Coalition. ProWriters has continued to add new functionality to their Cyber IQ platform like direct bill, instantly providing cyber risk reports from the carriers on their platform, and the ability for an agent to estimate their client’s record count.

ProWriters provides an industry-leading, dynamic quote comparison document with each submission. This document summarizes all of the key coverages and compares quotes side-by side, allowing agents to provide their clients with the best coverage at the best price. Agents can use a white labeled version of Cyber IQ to allow clients to enter their information directly. Many agents also bulk quote their renewal lists with Cyber IQ. This allows them to efficiently offer Cyber to every client and protect their E&O with limited effort.

Thornton also commented, “Based on the market response to our platform, we are working to add more specialty E&O and D&O products in 2020, continuing to allow our agents and brokers to quickly compare complicated specialty products from top carriers.”

Source: Company Press Release