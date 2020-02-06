This offering will enable providers that join the captive to achieve their long-term insurance and risk management goals with ProSight and eMaxx

ProSight and eMaxx partner to provide captive insurance solutions to AAA roadside assistance network. (Credit: ProSight and eMaxx partner to provide captive insurance solutions to AAA roadside assistance network)

ProSight Specialty Insurance (ProSight), an expert in differentiated specialty insurance solutions, and eMaxx Assurance Group of Companies (eMaxx), a provider of insurance program administration, risk management, and technology today announced an agreement to offer captive risk solutions to emergency roadside assistance providers that are affiliated with AAA. This offering will enable providers that join the captive to achieve their long-term insurance and risk management goals with ProSight and eMaxx.

“eMaxx has seen a dramatic reduction in frequency and significant impact in the severity of claims outcomes when companies assume risk in a captive and utilize risk management technologies,” said Timothy Kolojay, President of eCaptiv LLC. “ProSight’s focus on underwriting profitability through loss prevention and claims management, along with the technology programs built by eMaxx, will be key components that will be beneficial to emergency roadside assistance providers.”

eMaxx will provide technology platforms that providers will leverage to reinforce and positively impact driver behavior. These technologies include Telematics Exchange that integrates telematics data from multiple service providers, and eLive Connect, an online learning program. The providers that participate in the captive programs will be required to utilize risk management tools including telematics and forward and rear facing cameras for unloading and loading.

“We are pleased to see emergency roadside assistance providers that are affiliated with AAA taking proactive and judicious responses to challenging market conditions,” said Bob Bailey, Chief Underwriting and Risk Officer at ProSight. “These customers are taking active steps to control and participate in their own risk management and mitigation. ProSight is proud to support and help guide providers’ objectives through the intelligent use of a captive.”

ProSight will provide a comprehensive array of captive solutions including excess reinsurance protection, claims service, and credit and collateral management for the member-owned captive through eCaptiv LLC, a Vermont domiciled captive insurance company sponsored by eMaxx. These solutions, built specifically for AAA preferred service providers, will provide captive members with the tools and long-term sustainability they need to effectively manage their risk.

“Our providers are experiencing an increasingly difficult insurance environment, with fewer carriers able to provide appropriately-priced coverage,” said Zekia Sweet-Washington, Manager of Insurance Services at AAA. “The combination of eMaxx risk management technologies, ProSight’s expertise, and the meaningful risk assumption by participants in the captive programs will help solve this issue by delivering solutions which will provide greater control of their total cost of risk over the long run.”

Source: Company Press Release