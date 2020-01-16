Precept began doing business today as “McGriff Insurance Services.” The rebranding follows the same name change for the former BB&T Insurance Services and BB&T Insurance Services of California in the past 18 months.

The McGriff name, with long-standing recognition in the insurance industry, comes from affiliate McGriff, Seibels & Williams.

“This is a name that goes back to 1886, and we’re excited to build on the brand equity and recognition associated with this industry leader – now across all business units in California and the 16 states where we operate,” said Rick Ulmer, president and chief executive officer of the Retail Insurance Division for BB&T Insurance Holdings.

Precept has a 30-year history of providing employee benefits consulting and benefits administration services. With offices in Irvine and San Ramon, it specializes in health engagement through innovative technology, wellness programs, and clinical management and data to develop Fortune 100-quality programs nationwide. The name change does not include affiliate Precept Advisory Group.

McGriff Insurance Services operates California agencies in San Diego, Pleasanton, Irvine, San Ramon, San Jose, Anaheim and San Francisco.

The brand transition includes a new logo with an updated version of the McGriff name, as well as an updated color palette, fonts and other design elements.