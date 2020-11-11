Exclusive agreement will see BGL driving significant growth for the Post Office as part of the next phase of the partnership

Interior of a Post Office in Trowbridge, Wiltshire. (Credit: My another account/Wikipedia.org)

BGL Group, a leading digital distributor of insurance and household financial services, has announced a new five-year partnership with the Post Office to continue managing motor and commercial vehicle insurance for new and existing customers.

BGL initially began working with the Post Office in 2004, helping position it as one of the UK’s leading personal lines insurance brands. The next phase of the collaboration – which was finalised earlier this year – aims to significantly grow customer numbers, with BGL introducing some exciting data-driven initiatives for the Post Office and utilising new and market-leading artificial intelligence-led (AI) digital voice customer engagement tools – with the overall aim of delivering the most simple and efficient service for customers.

Nick McCowan, Head of General Insurance for Post Office, said: “The Post Office and BGL have enjoyed a truly collaborative partnership model and its award-winning contact centre teams are a key part of our success. I’m confident the innovations we have planned for the next five years will take our motor and commercial vehicle propositions to the next level – all while keeping our loyal customers at the heart of our service.”

Kirsty Walker, Partnerships Director at the BGL Group, commented: “We are all delighted to continue our journey with the Post Office. It has been an incredibly successful partnership over the past 15 years and we have some exciting plans in place to further cement the Post Office’s leadership position in the motor insurance space. The Post Office brand is well-loved by consumers and with ongoing innovation around the use of data and AI, we are excited to see where this will take it.”

