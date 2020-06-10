According to the online insurance marketplace, buying the Brighthouse SimplySelect product is a fast and simple process

Brighthouse Financial and Policygenius launch Brighthouse SimplySelect. (Credit: Edar from Pixabay)

US-based Brighthouse Financial has joined forces with online insurance marketplace Policygenius to launch a new term life insurance product called Brighthouse SimplySelect.

The new product will be available online through Policygenius.

According to the online insurance marketplace, buying the Brighthouse SimplySelect product is a fast and simple process that doesn’t need invasive testing, while allowing an underwriting decision to be taken within 24 hours for most applicants.

The collaboration between Policygenius and Brighthouse Financial is said to offer a way for consumers to secure the life insurance coverage they need easily from the two firms.

Brighthouse Financial chief operating officer Conor Murphy said: “Brighthouse SimplySelect offers busy people a quick and convenient way to provide the financial security for their families that term life insurance gives.

“We are delighted to be working with Policygenius, an industry leader in providing a seamless and easy insurance-purchasing experience.”

Brighthouse SimplySelect has been designed to provide life insurance protection with guaranteed coverage for 10, 20, or 30 years, giving policyholders a choice in planning how to provide for loved ones in the case of unexpected events.

The new term life insurance product is also said to offer guaranteed level premiums, which could help make financial planning more predictable, said Policygenius.

How to apply for Brighthouse SimplySelect

To apply for the new product, consumers have to visit the Policygenius website where they have to answer certain questions and then work with a licensed agent at the online insurance marketplace to complete the application by telephone.

No medical exams are required to get the policy, and consumers are not asked to undergo lab work, which is said to considerably speed up the underwriting process and enabling them to get a decision faster compared to a traditional underwriting process.

Policygenius CEO and co-founder Jennifer Fitzgerald said: “We know it’s important for families to get the financial protection they need.

“We are excited for this relationship with Brighthouse Financial to launch Brighthouse SimplySelect to help even more families get life insurance right.”