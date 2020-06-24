Community Insurance Group is expected to complement Plexus Groupe’s insurance solutions across employee benefits, P&C insurance, corporate retirement plans, personal lines insurance and benefits technology services

Plexus Groupe acquires Florida-based brokerage. (Credit: Pixabay/Gerd Altmann.)

The Plexus Groupe, a US-based insurance broker, has acquired Community Insurance Group (CIG), a homeowners insurance brokerage firm, for an undisclosed amount.

Established by Bill Puckett in 2004, CIG is headquartered in Brandon, Florida. The firm grew into an insurance brokerage firm specialising in insurance for Homeowners Associations across the state.

With the acquisition, all of CIG’s employees have now accepted positions at Plexus.

CIG president Bill Puckett said: “After growing Community from scratch in 2004, I decided the time was right to find a partner that could help our team grow to the next level.

“After looking at many buyers, I was drawn to Plexus’ commitment to remaining private, while providing the tools to grow. I’m excited for our associates to become part of The Plexus Groupe organisation.”

Plexus founder and CEO Walter Fawcett, III said: “As Plexus begins our expansion through M&A, I’m thrilled to enter the Florida market with a firm like Community that has such an excellent reputation. We welcome Bill and his team to the Plexus family.”

Founded in 1990, Plexus Groupe is headquartered in Deer Park, Illinois. It offers solutions across employee benefits, property & casualty insurance, corporate retirement plans, personal lines insurance, benefits technology services and mergers & acquisitions.

Its solutions are available to its clients across all the 50 states in the US, the District of Columbia and US territories including Puerto Rico.

The company claims to offer customised solutions by listening to the needs and challenges of its customers. The team offers a tailored approach to improve its existing programmes with deep insights and transformative ideas.

The firm’s Plexus Global Network offers access to insurance placement across 130 countries around the world. It has operations across Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, Los Angeles and Oklahoma City.