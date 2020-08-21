Software platform now allows insurance agents to quote several Pivot Health health insurance plans

Pivot Health partners with Quotit. (Credit: Pixabay/Lorenzo Cafaro.)

Pivot Health, a division of HealthCare.com, a leader in technology-enabled health insurance solutions, today announced its partnership with Quotit Corporation, an insurance software service provider that provides health insurance agents the ability to assist clients with health insurance quotes from one platform.

Pivot Health’s flagship short-term health insurance plans and lower-deductible Core temporary health plans are now featured on the Quotit platform. The plans are now available to nearly 16,000 insurance agents using Quotit software, more than doubling Pivot Health’s agent footprint.

Founded in 2016, Pivot Health offers short-term health insurance products, fixed indemnity, accident and illness supplemental plans, Bridge to Medicare™ for early retirees, Medicare supplement, plus add-on dental and vision insurance. Agents contracted with Pivot Health can use their Quotit login to sell plans or a customized website link to Pivot Health’s website.

“We are excited to offer our plans through Quotit. They have a proven track record of enabling licensed agents to help their customers shop, compare and enroll in health insurance plans,” said Jeff Smedsrud, head of the coverage division of HealthCare.com, which includes Pivot Health. “Our goal is to help insurance consumers enroll in the plans they want, on the platform they want, in the easiest and best way possible.”

In the last 20-years, Quotit has transacted $3.4 billion in health insurance premiums for individual health, Medicare, life, dental, and vision markets across the United States. The company is best known for transforming the customer experience with convenience, personalization, and automation while allowing agents to work with multiple insurance carriers.

“We are excited to have Pivot Health join our network of over 300 carriers,” said Chad Hogan, senior vice president of Quotit. “By becoming part of our Open Enrollment System (OES) platform, brokers can now seamlessly quote and enroll Pivot Health’s short-term medical products directly in their Quotit application. Quotit is dedicated to building future-thinking technologies that help brokers grow their businesses, and our partnership with Pivot will only strengthen the offerings they can provide their clients.”

Source: Company Press Release