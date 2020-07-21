Piiq’s French operation will act as a base for expanding its services across the French and European markets and it reinforces Piiq’s commitment to providing existing and future clients with a global offering, recognising the opportunities in the region

Piiq Risk Partners can now operate in France. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/suphakit73)

Piiq Risk Partners, the global aerospace (re)insurance broker, today announces that it has received regulatory approval to operate in France.

Piiq’s French operation will act as a base for expanding its services across the French and European markets. It reinforces Piiq’s commitment to providing existing and future clients with a global offering, recognising the opportunities in the region. Regulatory approval in France enables Piiq to build a strong European hub and provide a seamless service to its clients following Brexit, through its new entity, Piiq Risk Partners SAS.

Phil Smaje, CEO, said: “France has a very established and market leading aerospace and manufacturing industry and a mature insurance market that our team knows well. We are delighted to be able to offer our clients the service that they need in France, throughout Europe and indeed globally. Our industry is experiencing challenges, but at Piiq we have the expertise, leadership and dedication required to navigate changing risk landscapes, provide pioneering solutions and deliver top-tier service to our clients in France and throughout Europe.

I’m also pleased to say that we continue to attract key talent from across the market and will be welcoming Anne-Laure Rosenwald as our first colleague at Piiq Risk Partners SAS.”

