Pie Insurance has begun providing workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in Mississippi, New Hampshire, Utah, and West Virginia.

Image: Pie Insurance launches workers' compensation in four US states. Photo: Courtesy of Guilherme Cunha/Unsplash

Now Pie offers coverage in 29 states and the District of Columbia to an audience of 4.1 million small business owners.

“With our exclusive focus on small businesses, Pie is reaching a community that had previously been underserved,” said CEO and co-founder, John Swigart. “Small businesses across the nation are in need of workers’ comp coverage that meets their unique needs, and we are excited to extend our services to Mississippi, New Hampshire, Utah, and West Virginia.”

Since selling its first policy in 2018, Pie Insurance has disrupted the industry with its approach, which includes providing small business owners with an easy online quote process and flexible payment plans.

As a managing general agency for Sirius American Insurance Company, Pie provides A.M. Best A rated workers’ compensation insurance. Pie’s policies are backed by significant financial strength and tailored to small business customers—often saving them up to 30%.

With over $61 million in funding and an experienced team of executives, Pie expects to bring its “easy as pie” workers’ comp approach to small business owners nationwide by the end of 2019.

Source: Company Press Release