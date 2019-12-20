Pie Insurance provides workers' compensation insurance exclusively to small businesses

Image: Pie Insurance continues expansion in the US. Photo: Courtesy of ctzx28/Pixabay

Pie Insurance today announced that it has expanded its workers’ comp insurance offering into New Jersey. Already one of the nation’s fastest-growing insurtechs, this latest addition increases Pie’s coverage area to 32 states and the District of Columbia.

Pie Insurance—co-founded by former CMO of Esurance, John Swigart, and former CEO of Valen Analytics, Dax Craig—provides workers’ compensation insurance exclusively to small businesses. Though the startup wrote its first policy less than two years ago, it’s on track to offer coverage coast-to-coast in 2020.

“We’re here to transform how small businesses get insured,” says Swigart. “The response we’ve received from business owners says that it’s working. We’re proud of what we’ve built and who we’ve built it for—and we’re excited to extend our offering to New Jersey’s many entrepreneurs.”

The Garden State, home to more than 191,000 small businesses with employees, requires that all employers carry workers’ compensation insurance. Now small business owners in New Jersey can get an online quote in three minutes and save up to 30% on workers’ compensation coverage.

Source: Company Press Release