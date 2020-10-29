Established in 2005, Arlington prides itself on offering a comprehensive and highly personalised insurance broking service to very high-quality professional property investors across the breadth of the real estate sector, with a primary focus on commercial property assets

PIB Group acquires London-based real-estate insurance agency. (Credit: Pixabay/Pete Linforth.)

PIB Group Limited (‘PIB Group’ or ‘PIB’) has announced its latest acquisition as real-estate insurance specialists, Arlington Insurance Services Ltd, based in London.

Established in 2005, Arlington prides itself on offering a comprehensive and highly personalised insurance broking service to very high-quality professional property investors across the breadth of the real estate sector, with a primary focus on commercial property assets. The business also offers Professional Indemnity, and Directors and Officers covers, as well as a small number of retail and commercial risks for a wide variety of clients from its office in Bristol.

Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB Group commented: “I’d like to extend a warm welcome to everyone at Arlington Insurance Services to PIB Group. As an experienced team of property insurance broking professionals who have consistently grown their business, they are an attractive investment opportunity for PIB. Their excellent client care is reflected through their loyal customer base and strong relationships with a broad range of insurers. I look forward to seeing the team reach their considerable potential through PIB’s investment.”

Arlington is formed of 12 individuals with deep experience of the real estate insurance sector and considerable knowledge of the real estate market. Together they have built a strong reputation for delivering a first-class service and insightful sector expertise, specifically tailored to meet the needs of each real estate client. Their indepth focus on the real estate niche, will bolster PIB’s existing property and construction insurance offering.

Nick Watts, Managing Director for Arlington Insurance Services, commented: “We’re delighted that Arlington Insurance Services has been acquired by PIB Group, which marks an exciting milestone in our 15-year history. With the backing of PIB, we can develop the full potential and profile of the business while continuing our client-centric approach and excellent relationships with many leading real estate insurers. We also look forward to enjoying the benefits that come with being part of a wider group, including enhanced career prospects and collaborating with new colleagues to achieve the best client outcomes.”

This is the 32nd acquisition made by PIB Group, following on from three investments made by PIB Group over the summer with Rigton Insurance Services, UKinsuranceNET and Marx Re-Insurance Brokers.