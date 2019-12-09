CMR, whose roots go back to 1985, provides clients with insurance protection against bad debts for UK and export sales through managed credit insurance policies, as well as claims and debt collection service

PIB Group Limited (‘PIB’) has acquired CMR Insurance Services Ltd (‘CMR’) and Sue Smith Ltd. They follow the acquisitions of the COBRA group of companies (‘COBRA’) as well as Ireland-based Optis Insurance Ltd, earlier this year.

CMR, whose roots go back to 1985, provides clients with insurance protection against bad debts for UK and export sales through managed credit insurance policies, as well as claims and debt collection services. The company tailors solutions and support for start-ups and major enterprises across multiple sectors and industries. The team of twelve is led by husband and wife, Christian and Kim Hoy, who remain with the business following completion of the sale.

Christian Hoy commented: “Our team strives to provide the highest standard of service to our clients and we have achieved strong growth performance in recent years. We are excited to join PIB in the next stage of our evolution and contribute to the Group’s long-term ambitions.”

PIB Group also recently acquired Sue Smith Ltd, a small health and safety consultancy. The business will be fully integrated into PIB’s risk management division to ensure continuity of service for clients.

Brendan McManus, CEO for PIB Group commented: “I’m delighted to welcome on board all our newest colleagues to PIB Group who are joining at an exciting time in our journey. We look forward to supporting their growth with client service at the core.”

