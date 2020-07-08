The cloud-based core offering will enable Petplan to provide an enhanced digital customer experience and support new product growth

Petplan selects Sapiens' cloud-based CoreSuite. (Credit: Pixabay/Bethany Drouin.)

Sapiens Americas, a wholly owned subsidiary of Sapiens International, a leading global provider of software solutions for the insurance industry, announced today that Petplan, the pet insurance provider with the most comprehensive coverage in North America, has selected Sapiens CoreSuite for Property & Casualty to provide a cloud-based, full digital experience for their customers and expand product offerings.

“In order to support our ambitious growth goals, we required a cloud-native infrastructure with user-oriented configurability, a strong digital platform and open architecture,” said Danna Rabin, chief operating officer, Petplan North America. “After an extensive search, Sapiens proved to be the perfect fit. Their fully digital insurance platform will enable us to reimagine the customer experience, quickly launch new products and services, and deliver increased organizational efficiency.”

Added Rabin: “Sapiens’ team understands insurance and technology and they ‘speak digital’ in a way that allowed our teams to quickly define their business needs and requirements.”

“We are excited to welcome Petplan to the Sapiens team,” said Roni Al-Dor, president and CEO, Sapiens. “With the performance and configurability of our digital insurance platform, we can provide the innovative capabilities Petplan requires to continue growing in a unique insurance space.”

Sapiens CoreSuite for Property & Casualty over the cloud will facilitate a digital experience and self-service for customers and agents, while speeding the introduction of non-traditional insurance products to the market.