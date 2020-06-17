Pen Underwriting is the first insurance provider to join forces with the PDSC for the new ‘Digitally Aware’ certification scheme

Pen Underwriting, PDSC rolls out new certification scheme in UK. (Credit: Free-Photos from Pixabay.)

Pen Underwriting has partnered with the Police Digital Security Centre (PDSC) for a new national certification scheme designed to strengthen the cybersecurity resilience of small businesses in the UK.

The company has become the first insurance provider to join forces with the PDSC, and the partnership will recognise and reward companies proving themselves ‘Digitally Aware’.

PDSC cyber and business services head Simon Newman said: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Pen Underwriting as a specialist cyber insurance provider to UK SMEs.

“ Their commitment to recognising and rewarding small businesses that can prove they are digitally aware will undoubtedly help drive take-up of this new scheme which ultimately works to make firms safer.

“We’ve developed this simple online assessment tool and certification scheme because it’s important small businesses regularly review their vulnerability to common types of cybercrime, understand their exposure to risk and put in place simple control measures to improve their own resilience.

“And having that enhanced resilience recognised when it comes to buying insurance will be welcomed by UK small businesses, who are already facing a very challenging time.”

PDSC and BSI collaborated to develop the ‘Digitally Aware’ certification scheme

The ‘Digitally Aware’ certification scheme has been developed by PDSC, in collaboration with the British Standards Institution (BSI).

The scheme is built upon a simple online assessment tool, which enables small businesses to test and improve their resiliency towards the common types of cybercrime.

The UK SMEs that achieved the ‘Digitally Aware’ certification will be provided with a premium discount when they purchase cyber insurance from Pen Underwriting through their broker.

The company said that the scheme is intended to recognise the companies that have invested in cybercrime awareness and showed commitment to cybersecurity.

Pen Underwriting international and financial lines head and global cyber risk specialist Adrian Scott said: “This is a very timely and valuable Police scheme that we’re proud to support. It’s in all our interests to help small businesses recognise their vulnerability to the fast-evolving risks of cybercrime and take steps to improve their resilience to what is now an omnipresent threat.

“Just as the insurance industry acknowledges actions policyholders take to alleviate the risk of flooding to their homes, or drivers who can demonstrate they are a better risk on the roads, so too should we look to encourage firms to reduce their risk of falling victim to costly cybercrime or attacks that can effectively stop their business from trading.”