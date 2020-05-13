Paramount provides commercial auto liability, cargo, and physical damage coverage as well as general liability, wholesale markets and premium financing to trucking businesses in Texas. The Company’s online platform utilizes proprietary AI technology and data analytics coupled with a superior user experience, that allows brokers to quote and bind insurance for their clients within minutes.

In addition to its wholesale insurance programs comprising PD & Cargo, Trailer Interchange, Commercial Auto and Non-trucking Liability (Bobtail), Paramount’s online platform also features two recently introduced exclusive programs that include auto liability catered to trucking and transportation companies hauling NAFTA-related goods to and from the trade zones, and a domestic liability program for trucking and transportation companies hauling goods for hire within a long haul, intermediate or local radius.

“We are pleased to introduce our proprietary online platform into the broader Trucking and Contractor insurance space,” said Matt Grossberg, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of ISC. “By utilizing a robust library of data, combined with state-of-the-art AI technology, Paramount provides brokers and their clients with access to superior coverage, competitive commissions and flexible financing across both mainstream and niche coverages.”

Paramount was acquired by ISC in 2019 with the goal of continuing to build a world class Program Administrator with a diverse suite of product offerings. The Company’s robust lines of coverage and focus on customer satisfaction has positioned Paramount to be an industry leader. Founded in 2016, ISC is designed to provide brokers with easy access to niche programs, while delivering superior underwriting results to its carrier partners. ISC is backed by Sightway Capital, LP, Two Sigma’s private equity business.