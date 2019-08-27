Available to their eligible retail agency partners, the new program is underwritten by Paragon in its San Diego operation on behalf of Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company

Image: Paragon launches Workers' Compensation Insurance Program. Photo: Courtesy of bridgesward/Pixabay

Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC (“Paragon”), a national multi-line specialty MGA (Managing General Agency) based in Avon, Conn., today announced the addition of a new nationwide Workers’ Compensation Insurance Program.

Available to their eligible retail agency partners, the new program is underwritten by Paragon in its San Diego operation on behalf of Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company (AM Best rated A- VIII).

Benefits and advantages of the Paragon/Clear Spring program include:

No X-Mod or Territory restrictions

All States written on one policy

Multiple pay plans (including monthly reporting)

Fast turnaround times

Extensive in-house underwriting authority

Superior claims, loss control and safety services

Broad underwriting appetite

Eligible industries include: Construction & Artisan Contractors, Landscaping, Transportation, Janitorial, Agriculture, Wholesalers & Dealers, Healthcare, Waste Management, Manufacturing, and Rental Equipment Dealers.

Source: Company Press Release