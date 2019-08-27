Available to their eligible retail agency partners, the new program is underwritten by Paragon in its San Diego operation on behalf of Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company
Paragon Insurance Holdings LLC (“Paragon”), a national multi-line specialty MGA (Managing General Agency) based in Avon, Conn., today announced the addition of a new nationwide Workers’ Compensation Insurance Program.
Available to their eligible retail agency partners, the new program is underwritten by Paragon in its San Diego operation on behalf of Clear Spring Property and Casualty Company (AM Best rated A- VIII).
Benefits and advantages of the Paragon/Clear Spring program include:
No X-Mod or Territory restrictions
All States written on one policy
Multiple pay plans (including monthly reporting)
Fast turnaround times
Extensive in-house underwriting authority
Superior claims, loss control and safety services
Broad underwriting appetite
Eligible industries include: Construction & Artisan Contractors, Landscaping, Transportation, Janitorial, Agriculture, Wholesalers & Dealers, Healthcare, Waste Management, Manufacturing, and Rental Equipment Dealers.
Source: Company Press Release