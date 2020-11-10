In partnership with Allianz, Pacific Prime Insurance Brokers Singapore announces the launch of a new SME Solutions plan, offering small and mid-sized enterprises with comprehensive benefits at a competitive price in the market.

From now until 1st January 2021, a limited number of clients of the SME Solutions plan will be able to receive preferential rates and bonus coverage.

Olivier Zeller, Singapore CEO at Pacific Prime, says that: “In light of global economic uncertainties, small and mid-sized enterprises often consider switching to policies based on price which can lead to administrative and claim issues down the line. The SME Solutions plan is designed to address this concern, making affordability a central tenet, whilst ensuring a robust and sustainable plan.”

The SME Solutions plan is flexible and provides easy access via an online portal. It enables SME employers to select the plan modules that best suit their employees’ needs. Moreover, the plan onboards eligible employees without delays.

Employees will be able to benefit from:

Freedom to choose medical provider(s)

Cover for Telehealth consultations

Direct billing for eligible inpatient costs

Speedy claims process tackled via a mobile app

Wellbeing support services like the HealthSteps wellness app

Dedicated 24/7 helpline

COVID-19 related support services and medical evacuation if suitable treatment is not available locally (subject to permissions from relevant governments)

Rifka Chaouki, Head of International Health for Singapore at Allianz Global Corporate and Specialty, said “We’re delighted to work with Pacific Prime Singapore to offer this unique proposition to small and medium businesses in Singapore. Reflecting our combined market knowledge and expertise, SME Solutions meets a need in the market for flexible, comprehensive cover. A distinctive benefit of the plan will be the Moratorium available for very small groups to ensure employees are protected in the fastest possible way.”