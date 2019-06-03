Insurance giant Pacific Life has selected Salesforce as its strategic technology partner to offer seamless and integrated experiences across its entire US retail businesses.

Image: The headquarters of Pacific Life Insurance Company in Newport Beach, at Newport Center. Photo: Courtesy of Coolcaesar/Wikipedia.org.

Founded in 1868, Pacific Life offers insurance and retirement solutions and manages more than $158bn (£125.1bn) in assets. It provides life insurance, annuities and mutual funds through independent financial professionals, who then sell these services directly to consumers.

Pacific Life stated that until now it did not have a single platform which could be used by its employees across all regions and departments, to view and manage customer relationship and interaction. Salesforce was selected by the insurer to address this challenge, by bridging the gap between its sales, service and marketing teams and reimagine how to engage with financial professionals.

As part of the transformation, Salesforce will deploy its integrated CRM platform in Pacific Life to support seamless customer engagement and deliver high-value, differentiated experiences by collaborating and connecting across teams.

By offering a single view of customer and data with Salesforce, Pacific Life will be able to prioritise and customise digital interactions of each individual customers, based on their needs and to measure the impact across the business.

Additionally, the platform will allow connecting with customers on their preferred channels such as traditional call centres and other channels including email, social chat and text. And, it could result in making each interaction smarter and more personalised.

Salesforce financial services senior vice president Rohit Mahna said: “Financial professionals expect the same personalized touchpoints and convenience when working with institutions as they get from their favourite consumer app experiences.

“For companies like Pacific Life, that means offering a seamless, convenient experience across the entire organization. Pacific Life is well on its way to becoming an even more engaging and personalized organization, and we are excited to help enable this shift.”

Keeping tech-savvy consumers in mind, Pacific Life also claims to be modernising its sales and services approach by tapping into an ecosystem of distribution partners using APIs.

By developing an application network of APIs, the company could integrate with new partners on digital platforms such as Blueprint Income and offer its products to new customers.

Pacific Life retirement solutions division senior vice president, sales and chief marketing officer Brian Woolfolk said: “Pacific Life recently celebrated its 150-year anniversary and I firmly believe that the next 10 years will involve more change than those 150 years combined.

“We are coming together to digitally transform and build the future of our organization, and we are thrilled that Salesforce is one of our partners in this journey forward.”