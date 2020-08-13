Ready access to AI-driven capabilities can help insurers, TPAs and self-insured organizations drive growth, profitability, efficiencies in underwriting and claims operations

Origami Risk and Gradient AI partner to offer claims and policy modeling. (Credit: Pixabay/Gordon Johnson)

Origami Risk and Gradient AI have announced they have formed a strategic partnership to make Gradient’s claims and policy modeling capabilities and predictive analytics resources available on Origami’s industry-leading digital platform.

Gradient’s AI-driven tools and resources help drive efficiencies in policy underwriting and claims adjusting processes, such as enabling claim teams to focus greater attention on claims with a high probability of becoming significant cost-drivers. Gradient’s predictions, as well as associated contributing factors, are fully integrated with the Origami platform’s robust workflow, reporting and digital engagement tools.

Insurers, TPAs, risk pools, and self-insured organizations can leverage Origami’s automation capabilities along with Gradient’s vast proprietary data sets of millions of claims and policies to expand new business, streamline underwriting, speed delivery of quotes and enhance overall performance and profitability.

“As insurers strive to operate more profitably while maintaining market share and achieving targeted growth, new AI-driven solutions are increasingly helping them achieve their goals,” said Robert Petrie, CEO, Origami Risk. “Our collaboration with Gradient AI offers insurers, risk pools and large self-administered plans using our platform ready access to robust tools that can have measurable impacts on their performance and growth.”

“There’s no question that speed and accuracy in both claims management and underwriting have become paramount for insurers,” Stan Smith, CEO, Gradient AI said. “The seamless integration of our tools with Origami’s capabilities will facilitate improved decision-making, faster responses and measurable improvements in claims experience and underwriting results.”

Source: Company Press Release