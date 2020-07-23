Delande, who will report to Optio Group CUO Paul Western, brings more than 15 years of experience as an accident and health underwriter. He joins Optio from Sure Insurance Services, where he served as senior underwriter

Optio launches new personal accident & health division. (Credit: FreeDigitalPhotos.net/everydayplus.)

Optio Underwriting has announced the launch of an Accident and Health (A&H) division, following the appointment of Darren Delande.

Delande, who will report to Optio Group CUO Paul Western, brings more than 15 years of experience as an accident and health underwriter. He joins Optio from Sure Insurance Services, where he served as senior underwriter. Delande also brings extensive market relationships that will be immediately accretive for Optio, including established binding authorities with blue-chip company and Lloyd’s carriers. He will underwrite and manage a profitable portfolio of worldwide PA and healthcare business.

Western said: “I am extremely pleased to welcome Darren, who enables Optio to hit the ground running in a new class of business. This aligns perfectly with our strategic ambition for accelerated growth and immediately enhances the breadth of capability Optio can offer. This also marks our continued expansion into profitable specialty lines of business.”

Source: Company Press Release