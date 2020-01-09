ONIMCO advisors can now benefit from integrated annuity solutions on Envestnet's unified advice platform

ONIMCO launches Envestnet platform to advisors (Credit: Pixabay/simplu27)

ON Investment Management (ONIMCO) has provided its advisors access to Envestnet Insurance Exchange, an insurance network offering access to insurance carriers and their annuity products.

Envestnet Insurance Exchange is claimed to be offering end-to-end annuity solutions management, from pre- to post-issuance. With the access to Envestnet, ONIMCO’s advisors can now plan, research, generate proposals, open policies, manage in-force transactions and make client reports within the Envestnet platform.

Envestnet Insurance Exchange can also help ONIMCO’s home office in licencing and appointment checks along with integrated compliance tools to monitor in-force transactions and adhering to client investment policies.

Bringing Envestnet platform is part of ONIMCO commitment of bringing stability to its customers

The implementation of Envestnet Insurance Exchange is part of ONIMCO’s commitment to bring financial stability and strength to its customers and to empower its advisors in offering their clients unified advice for them to grow and protect their wealth.

ONIMCO investment advisory second vice president Adam Mackintosh said: “By integrating annuities within the Envestnet platform our advisors can help provide clients with retirement security, while streamlining our advisory lifecycle workflow via a full digital experience.

“We’re excited about the opportunity to enhance our wealth management business by providing our advisors with efficient access to protection strategies and to a technology platform that helps balance growth and security.”

Supported by the Fiduciary Exchange (FIDx), a network joining brokerage, insurance, and advisory ecosystems, the Envestnet Insurance Exchange offers a line-up of annuity solutions from companies such as AIG Life & Retirement, Allianz Life, Brighthouse Financial, Global Atlantic Financial Group, Jackson National Life Insurance, Nationwide, Prudential Financial and Transamerica.

It also supports a wide range of both commission- and fee-based annuities.

Envestnet strategic initiatives head John Yackel said: “We are ready to empower our client partners with access to high-quality annuity solutions found on our Insurance Exchange, and we are grateful that ONIMCO has decided to join us on our journey to help create better outcomes for clients.

“Incorporating protection strategies into the wealth management process is a major step forward in our work to develop a holistic platform that enables advisors to help customers meet their short- and long-term needs as they work toward achieving the ultimate goal—financial wellness.”