Oneglobal Broking launches in Hong Kong to serve Asia. (Credit: Oneglobal Broking Limited.)

Oneglobal Broking (Oneglobal), the broker that revolves around its clients, is pleased to announce the establishment of Oneglobal Group Asia and that its first operating company, Oneglobal Broking Hong Kong Ltd, has received regulatory approval from the Insurance Authority. Renown Asian Broking leader Anthony Langridge is appointed Chairman of Oneglobal Hong Kong, reporting to Jonathan Palmer Brown who is Oneglobal Group Chairman and Chairman of Oneglobal Group Asia.

Oneglobal’s strategy is to build out its operations in Asia, which will see the announcement of additional locations in the coming months.

Anthony Langridge has outstanding relationships with senior business leaders throughout Asia and will be instrumental in driving the growth of Oneglobal across the continent. He was latterly Chairman of JLT Asia, having previously been Deputy Chairman of Aon Asia. Anthony will be joined by Sara Garland, who is a highly experienced broker, as Executive Director of Oneglobal Hong Kong.

Jonathan Palmer-Brown, Chairman, Oneglobal commented, “This is an exciting moment for Oneglobal as we extend our reach into Asia. I’m proud that we are one of the first broking businesses in Hong Kong to be authorised by the Insurance Authority, which is testament to our strong business plan and outstanding leadership.

Anthony Langridge is known to many Asian business leaders and his appointment is a vital building block in our campaign to grow across Asia, which will see new colleague and location announcements in the coming months.”

Anthony Langridge, Chairman, Oneglobal Hong Kong added, “Oneglobal will fill a gap in the Asian insurance markets by bringing personal and individualised service back to client relationships. We will be working right where our clients are across the continent and encouraging like-minded individuals who share our vision of reinvigorating global broking to come on board as we build Oneglobal in Asia together.

I am delighted Sara Garland will join us on completion of her current contractual obligations. She is a highly experienced broker, respected by market leaders across Asia and will further strengthen the team as we build out our Asian business.”

Source: Company Press Release