One80 Intermediaries (One80), a national wholesale insurance broker and program manager headquartered in Boston, today announced that it has acquired International Excess Program Managers (IEPM), a wholesale insurance brokerage and program manager operating in all fifty states. Terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Established in 1998 and headquartered in Beachwood, Ohio, IEPM provides access to a full range of insurance products, and specializes in property, liability, inland marine, errors and omissions, directors and officers, commercial auto and umbrella coverage.

“At One80 Intermediaries it is our mission to maintain a deep understanding of the rapidly changing and complex insurance market, and respond with highly specialized offerings and expertise,” said Matthew F. Power, President of One80 Intermediaries. “Expanding our business to include IEPM capabilities further strengthens our value proposition by providing additional customized insurance products to clients throughout the industry.”

In addition to wholesale access, IEPM builds tailored multi-state insurance programs for specialty industries, associations and groups of policy holders. Services include underwriting, rating structures, policy issuance and regulatory compliance.

“We are very attracted to the entrepreneurial culture at One80 Intermediaries and feel it will provide our business with additional avenues thrive,” said Marc Pender, Chief Executive Officer at International Excess Program Managers. “I was impressed with One80’s market leading talent, operating model and industry relationships – joining One80 will provide us with an extended platform to both expand our existing solutions, and identify additional opportunities in the market to create new, highly customized insurance programs,” he added.

